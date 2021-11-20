Analysts Expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MDU Resources Group.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,912,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,575. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDU Resources Group (MDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.