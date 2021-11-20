Analysts Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Intellicheck posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

IDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 127,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,897. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.53 million, a P/E ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.81. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intellicheck by 65.0% during the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 63,139 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

