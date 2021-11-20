Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $263.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.08. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -151.32 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,799,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 762,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

