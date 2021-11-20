Analysts Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $540,000.00

Analysts predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report $540,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $680,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.65 million, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,350. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 290.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

