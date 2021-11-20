Analysts Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $184.89 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGS stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.84. 105,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,376. The firm has a market cap of $728.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.59. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

