Analysts Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. 27,477,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,373,121. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.