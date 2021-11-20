Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce sales of $123.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $120.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $448.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $451.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $527.23 million, with estimates ranging from $523.90 million to $530.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of SWIR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. 148,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a market cap of $676.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

