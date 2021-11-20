Analysts Anticipate Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 36,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 196,349 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

