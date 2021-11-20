Analysts Anticipate Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Mission Produce reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

AVO stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $19.32. 72,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,963. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mission Produce by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Mission Produce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mission Produce by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.