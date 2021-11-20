Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). GreenPower Motor posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

Several research firms have weighed in on GP. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GreenPower Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GP. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth about $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.86. 86,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,106. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $307.87 million, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 6.42.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

