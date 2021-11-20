Analysts Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.48. Floor & Decor reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Barclays increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,852 shares of company stock valued at $27,848,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $2,060,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $1,623,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 172.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 935.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 332,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND opened at $131.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.43. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

