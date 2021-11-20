Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. Corning posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,560. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Corning has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

