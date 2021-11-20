Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Shares of AMGN opened at $206.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day moving average of $228.90. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Amgen by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 8,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in Amgen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 11,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 756,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

