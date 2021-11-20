Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.
Shares of AMGN opened at $206.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day moving average of $228.90. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Amgen by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 8,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in Amgen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 11,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 756,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
