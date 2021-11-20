Americas Silver’s (USA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver to a hold rating and set a C$1.20 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cormark set a C$3.00 price target on Americas Silver in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian cut Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.84.

USA opened at C$1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.59. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

