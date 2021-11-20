Americas Silver’s (USA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver to a hold rating and set a C$1.20 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cormark set a C$3.00 price target on Americas Silver in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian cut Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.84.

USA opened at C$1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.59. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

