American Woodmark Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Woodmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

AMWD opened at $71.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. FMR LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in American Woodmark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.