American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HIPH remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,693,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,094,746. American Premium Water has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

About American Premium Water

American Premium Water Corp. is a health and beauty development biotech company .It produces LAlpina Hydrogen, a hydrogen-rich water with no chemical additives, designed to maximize health and energy. The company was founded by Culbreth Alfred in 1998 and is headquartered in Playa Vista, CA.

