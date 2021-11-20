American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIG. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

American International Group stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 906.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 85,478 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in American International Group by 302.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,257,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,266,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,539,000 after acquiring an additional 252,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

