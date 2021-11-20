American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.28.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,625. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $18,718,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,208,000 after buying an additional 79,276 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 42,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

