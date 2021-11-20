Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 26.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.54 million, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

