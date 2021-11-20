Amalgamated Bank Takes $378,000 Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,050 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFBK. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $1,355,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $17.36 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $161,518. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

