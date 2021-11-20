Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 5,953 Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,953 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after buying an additional 401,141 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 17,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,065,869.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,347 shares of company stock worth $7,919,873 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $97.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.