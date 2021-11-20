Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 17,806 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5,459.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SpartanNash stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $867.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

