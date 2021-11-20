Amalgamated Bank Makes New $390,000 Investment in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $148,875. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

MYE opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $742.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.50%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

