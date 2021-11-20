Amalgamated Bank Invests $360,000 in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,891 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 28.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,811,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 406,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 135.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after purchasing an additional 282,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.41 million, a P/E ratio of -65.47 and a beta of -0.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSUR. Citigroup upped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

