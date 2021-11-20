Amalgamated Bank Buys 4,356 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.45%.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

