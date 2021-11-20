Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to announce $150,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $200,000.00. Altimmune reported sales of $2.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $1.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.01 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 673,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,208. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 88,448 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 10.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $190,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 741,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,148,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

