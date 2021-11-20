Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Altice USA posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.