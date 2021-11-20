Altair Engineering Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) – Analysts at Griffin Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altair Engineering in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer expects that the software will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year. Griffin Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Altair Engineering’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALTR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

ALTR opened at $79.77 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -997.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $6,611,766.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,802 shares of company stock valued at $32,271,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

