Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.94. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,022 shares of company stock worth $4,907,321. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.