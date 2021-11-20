Allred Capital Management LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE:INFO opened at $129.15 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $132.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.