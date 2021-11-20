Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after acquiring an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,134,000 after acquiring an additional 153,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,076,000.

Shares of VO opened at $256.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $195.30 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

