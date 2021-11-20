ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ALE opened at $62.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.86. ALLETE has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ALLETE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.