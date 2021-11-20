Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.67. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,255,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.