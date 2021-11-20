Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Stake Cut by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $16.03 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

