Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $234.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.85.

Shares of BABA opened at $140.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.46. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $381.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

