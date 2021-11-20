Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Truist

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Truist from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.85.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $140.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.46. The stock has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

