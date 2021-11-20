Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Up 61.9% in October

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the October 14th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.99. 18,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Alexander’s has a one year low of $253.00 and a one year high of $308.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 142.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.