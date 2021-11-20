Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 10,477 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $873,153.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $667,205.46.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $1,254,150.27.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00.

ALRM opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 32,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

