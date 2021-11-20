Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akerna Corp. is a regulatory compliance technology company primarily in the cannabis space. The company offer MJ Platform(R) and Leaf Data Systems(R) platforms which provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customer through the complete supply chain. Akerna Corp., formerly known as MTech Acquisition Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on KERN. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:KERN opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $79.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.52. Akerna has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $10.44.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akerna will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 11,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,507.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Akerna in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Akerna by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

