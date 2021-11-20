AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $8.94

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $10.05. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 3,231 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11.

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.