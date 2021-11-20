Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$93.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of AEM stock traded down C$1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$68.76. The company had a trading volume of 602,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,736. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$62.28 and a 52-week high of C$97.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

