AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the October 14th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AGM Group stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

Get AGM Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of AGM Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.