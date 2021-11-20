Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.00.

ANNSF stock opened at $151.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average is $165.83. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $149.05 and a 1-year high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

