Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Advaxis by 107.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Advaxis in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Advaxis in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advaxis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Advaxis by 4,394.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

ADXS stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.19. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

