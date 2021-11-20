Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $282.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $256.00 to $282.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.89.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $230.00 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $142.59 and a one year high of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 136,188.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

