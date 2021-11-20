Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $688.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.46. The stock has a market cap of $327.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $688.54.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

