AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 103,300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AHCO shares. Truist decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -100.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

