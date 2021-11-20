Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 3,449.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 541,460 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

