Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Down 27.5% in October

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the October 14th total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adagene by 210.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 959,259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the third quarter worth about $851,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth about $814,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adagene by 280.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth about $402,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Shares of ADAG stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. Adagene has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $31.83.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

