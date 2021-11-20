ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the October 14th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACSAY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $4.86 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

